Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora share New Year wishes with a pout

Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, who won't be together for the New Year celebration as the former is COVID positive, have shared social media wishes on the occasion.

Arjun took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture in which both of them can be seen sitting under the sun and posing with a pout.

"As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must), we just wanna wish all of you a happy and very pouty 2022 ahead!!!" Arjun wrote alongside the pic.

Malaika too shared the same image on her Insta and in the caption wrote, "I miss you Mr Pouty @arjunkapoor (PS - My pout is better than yours)... Happy New Year."

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

The '2 States' actor who had battled COVID-19 in September 2020, reportedly contracted the deadly virus again recently and is currently under quarantine.

( With inputs from ANI )

