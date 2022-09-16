Arjun Kapoor: Proud that my venture is going to be on a global platform for home chefs

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has invested in a food delivery start-up with a cause, reveals that FoodCloud will now start its operations in the UAE. He says as an Indian he feels proud that his venture is going to be on a global platform for home chefs.

Arjun's venture FoodCloud during the peak of the pandemic, brought onboard 10,000 women from across India to give home chefs the platform to become self-reliant entrepreneurs. The emerging food delivery platform aims to improve gender parity, empower women and help them become self-reliant entrepreneurs.

He said: "As an Indian I'm proud that my venture is going to be on a global platform for home chefs to get more exposure. We are thrilled to be expanding to the UAE and cater to Ind living there and satisfy their needs to eat home food that brings back memories of their roots."

The actor added that FoodCloud, has been planning every step carefully while strategising on how their expansion plan should ideally look like.

"We figured that UAE is a potentially big market because it has a big population of Ind there. I'm proud that our brilliant home chefs are now going international."

Arjun stated, "It was always a part of our plan to give more and more exposure to our homegrown talent and we are proud that we are being able to live up to that promise. We can't wait to see the potential that FoodCloud has in UAE and we will carefully plan our next moves so that our home cooks can wow the world with their culinary innovativeness and brilliance."

The venture was founded by Arjun and serial entrepreneurs Vedant Kanoi and Shamit Khemka.

