Arjun Kapoor remembers his late mother on her birthday: I miss you more than ever

Mumbai, Feb 3 Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to honor his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birthday with a deeply emotional post.

In his message, Arjun expressed how much he misses her and reflected on the lessons she imparted to him and his sister, Anshula Kapoor. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Singham Again' actor posted a photo of himself standing next to a picture of his late mother, which is hung on the wall. Arjun also dropped a video of him where he is heard saying, “Happy Birthday, mom I ran out of photos so..Happy Birthday.”

For the caption, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday Maa…I miss u all the time, maybe now more than ever…Hope u are proud of Ansh & me for trying to be the best version of ourselves after all that u taught us…We try & represent you in the best we can. I’ve run out of pictures and words also…I hate that I can’t say anything to you anymore but one day we will meet again, hug again, speak again till then keep smiling keep watching over us love u to infinity & beyond !!!.”

Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor dropped childhood photos featuring her and the actor cutting the cake along with their mother. She also penned a heartfelt note that read, “Happy birthday Ma You would have been 61 today. Haven’t cut a cake with you on your birthday since 2008… it’s been so long, with each year I come close to forgetting the look on your face every time we sang happy birthday.. Miss you everyday Ma - your laugh, your tight hugs, the safety I felt just being in the same room as you. Wish I could hug you just one more time.”

She added, “I hope you’re feasting on dahi kadhi, fish curry & rice today.. I hope you’re smiling your biggest smile today from wherever you are, I hope you keep loving us and watching over us from where ever you are.. because on some days, it’s just this hope that keeps bhai and I going.. Love you always & forever.”

Arjun’s Mona Shourie Kapoor died on March 25, 2012, due to multiple organ failure. She had passed away just a few days before Kapoor's Bollywood debut with ‘Ishaqzaade.’

