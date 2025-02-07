Arjun Kapoor says stepping back into rom-com space is like ‘revisiting an old friend’

Mumbai, Feb 6 Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is all set to be seen in the romantic-comedy film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, says stepping back into the genre is like “revisiting an old friend.”

"I’ve been fortunate that the audience has loved and accepted me in the romance genre in films like 2 States, Ki & Ka, and other films. It’s good to be doing something in the lighthearted zone. I hope the audiences shower me with the same kind of love and acceptance for Mere Husband Ki Biwi," said Arjun, who has previously worked in films such as "2 States" and "Ki & Ka".

The actor, who was last seen as the menacing Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”, added: “After playing Danger Lanka in Singham Again, its great to step back into the rom-com space. It’s like revisiting an old friend.”

Arjun said that he has always loved stories that bring warmth, laughter, and love to the screen, and “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” film does exactly that.

“My goal is to make content that the audience likes and enjoys, so I'm happy to be doing a project in this space,” he added.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The makers on February 6 unveiled the track titled "Gori Hai Kalaiyan" scored by the composer duo, Akshay and IP.

Speaking about the song, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' director Mudassar Aziz said the idea was to try and transport the audiences to the feeling of those memorable 'filmy' songs that are the identity of Hindi Cinema.

“I have always loved them and had the opportunity to attempt this because Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film in that very genre.”

Rapper Badshah shared that 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' is the ultimate vibe of the season.

“It is peppy, it is upbeat, and carries a very filmy vibe to it. I had a blast while working on this song, and I assure the audience that 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' will leave you grooving!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor