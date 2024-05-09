Arjun Kapoor shares BTS pic from 'Singham Again' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

On Thursday, Arjun took to Instagram Story and dropped a picture from his vanity. He took a mirror selfie and is seen shirtless in the picture.

"Shoot life!! #Singhamagain," he captioned the picture.

In 'Singham Again', Arjun will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist.

Recently, Arjun revealed how excited he is to play the villain in Rohit Shetty's film, as it gave him the chance to experiment as an actor too.

Arjun stated, "I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So, playing an arch-enemy of the cops in Singham Again was a thrilling opportunity for me."

He continued, "As I said, it feels like a full circle in my career when I'm on the sets of Singham Again. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with Singham Again."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor