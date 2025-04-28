Arjun Kapoor shares fun moments from the set when he was in ‘no mood to stop’

Mumbai, April 28 Arjun Kapoor shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment, reminiscing about the times when his team would call “cut,” but he would respond with “not yet.”

On Monday, the 'Singham Again' actor took to Instagram to share a video compiling his photos wherein he is seen striking different poses. Arjun could be seen giving fans a fun glimpse of his playful side. For the caption he wrote, “Yeh unn dino ki baat hai jab my team said, ‘Cut It” & I said, ‘Not Yet” #throwback.” Kapoor also added the trending track ‘Hua Main x Finding Her’ by Shubhadip Dey to the clip.

In the video, the ‘Gunday’ actor donned different attires, showcasing his effortless style and charm.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with the romantic drama 'Ishaqzaade' opposite Parineeti Chopra. He is widely known for his roles in movies like "Gunday," "2 States," "Ki & Ka," "Half Girlfriend," and "Singham Again." Arjun was most recently seen in Mudassar Aziz’s directorial "Mere Husband Ki Biwi," which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Before venturing into acting, Arjun had worked as an assistant director on Nikhil Advani’s “Kal Ho Naa Ho” in 2003. He also assisted Advani on his next film, “Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love,” and had worked as an associate producer on two of his father’s productions—"No Entry” and “Wanted.”

In fact, the 39-year-old actor had recently revealed his early passion for filmmaking, explaining how storytelling and direction were his first love before acting eventually took the spotlight in his career.

“It’s the magic trick of cinema that fascinates me. Not everything has to be logical — the conviction is what sells the illusion. I love watching Korean films and European movies. I wanted to be a filmmaker. RKRCKR was the most expensive film back then. I was enamored, and the joy of movies stayed. I was always inclined to making. I always want to know how the film comes together, and the process gives me joy,” stated Arjun Kapoor.

