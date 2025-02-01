Arjun Kapoor spills the bean on his marriage plans

Mumbai, Feb 1 Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing the screen together for the first time in the forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi". The trio is presently busy promoting their next.

Speaking during one of the promotional events, Arjun Kapoor was asked about his marriage plans in real life. To this, he said "I will let you all know when it happens. Today, we will be talking about the film as it is time to celebrate the movie. I think I have allowed enough conversation and chatter around my personal life when I have been comfortable."

He added, "When the time is right, I will not be hesitant to share it with you all. You all know, how I am as a person. Right now, let me celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi."

Some time back, Arjun Kapoor announced his break up with actress Malaika Arora. Attending a Diwali party hosted by Raj Thackeray, the '2 States' actor revealed that he is now single.

In the meantime, the makers recently unveiled the first poster from the much-anticipated drama. The poster shows a funny tug-of-war between the three lead actors. While Arjun Kapoor stands in the middle, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh are pulling on either of his arms while sitting on a horse.

Sharing the poster on his official IG, Arjun Kapoor penned in the caption, "Khencho… Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai… Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025."

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh also posted their versions of the poster, scratching each other out from the pic.

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" will also see Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal in ancillary roles, along with others.

Shifting our focus on the technical crew, Manoj Kumar Khatoi has looked after the cinematography, while Ninad Khanolkar has headed the editing department.

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi" is scheduled to be released in the cinema halls on 21st February 2025.

