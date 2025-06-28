Arjun Kapoor Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane, Shares Fond Birthday Memories from his Childhood

Arjun Kapoor made his birthday extra special by engaging in a warm conversation with fans and admirers. In a candid chat, he reminisced about his childhood, shared his fondest birthday memories, and opened up about how he loves to celebrate the day. Reflecting on his love for birthdays, Arjun shared, "I've loved my birthday since childhood. It was something I really enjoyed celebrating with my friends. I like to party but only on my birthday. As soon as it approaches, I get really excited and start looking forward to it. For me, my birthday is like a festival. Even my friends look forward to it because I always plan something unique."

Talking about his favourite childhood memories, he added, "Back then, I’d take all my friends to watch films or organize special screenings just for kids. I was a huge WWF fan, so we used to throw theme parties where we dressed up as wrestlers and even had wrestling matches!" "Growing up, my fondest birthday memories were always with my mother and sister. Our joint celebrations used to be the highlight of the year. During COVID-19, when vehicles weren’t allowed after 7 PM, I had invited my friends early around 4 or 5 PM. We partied hard and had so much fun together. I truly love celebrating my birthday," he shared with a smile.

Arjun Kapoor celebrated this year’s birthday by connecting with his fans through an online video session. Alongside reminiscing about his childhood, he also spoke about his passion for films, his most challenging roles, and what lies ahead in his journey. With each project, Arjun continues to explore new dimensions as an actor. Regardless of the fate of his films, his dedication to his craft and his willingness to experiment make him a talent worth watching.