Arjun Kapoor wishes "Baby" Malaika Arora on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun dropped a stunning picture with Malaika which he captioned, "Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I'll always have your back even thru the chaos..."

In the picture, the couple could be seen donning traditional outfits and the actor could be seen hugging Malaika from her back.

Soon after he dropped the pic, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Malaika commented, "Love u."

"Happy Birthday dear," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "happy birthday to mam."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

Recently several media reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika have now parted ways and the 'Gunday' actor is now dating social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

However, the duo put an end to all the breakup rumours as recently they stepped out in Mumbai on a dinner date.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

