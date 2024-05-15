Arjun Kapoor wraps up 20th film: 'Feels like significant achievement in my journey as actor'

Mumbai, May 15 Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has wrapped up his 20th "mass entertainer" film 'Singham Again', where he will be seen playing the role of a villain. He said: "This is the stuff you dream of when you watch masala films growing up!"

Talking about wrapping up his shooting schedule for the film, Arjun said: "Wrapping up my part of the shoot for my 20th film and a mass entertainer like 'Singham Again’ feels like a significant achievement in my journey as an actor.”

“This is the stuff you dream of when you watch masala films growing up!!! Working alongside Rohit Shetty sir has been an absolute privilege."

Talking about his director Rohit Shetty, Arjun said: "To see him and his team mount this mega film day in and day out makes you feel proud of being a part of this journey.”

“Together with him and his team we've poured our hearts and souls into this project, and I'm eagerly anticipating the moment when audiences get to experience this powerful story we've created on the big screen. Stay tuned for an exhilarating cinematic ride!"

The actor also shared a black and white image on Instagram with Shetty and captioned it: “Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain!!”

“I have wrapped up my work on Singham Again!! My 20th film and one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of Mass Cinema!!”

“I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can’t wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor