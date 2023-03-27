Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula confirms her relationship with Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of and sister of Arjun Kapoor has been dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar for the longest time now.Taking to the social media platform on Monday, Anshula shared a photo with Rohan from the Maldives. In the picture, clicked at sunset, the duo smiled and looked at each other inside an infinity pool.

Anushula simply wrote, "366 (white heart emoji)" along with the picture. The duo seemingly celebrated their one-year anniversary at the island nation. She geo-tagged the location as Kuda Villingili. Reacting to the post, Athiya Shetty dropped a yellow heart emoji while Janhvi Kapoor posted red heart emojis.Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Cuties." Maheep Kapoor said, "(Red heart emoji) cuties." Siddhanth Kapoor posted hug, black heart and nazar amulet emojis. A fan wrote, "It's like a match made in heaven." Another person said, "Awwwiee what for a beautiful picture." "Happppy anniversary cuties," read a comment. Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. She is also Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s half-sister and shares a close bond with them.