Arjun Rampal Adds an Extra Layer of Intensity in Dhurandhar Teaser!

The much-anticipated teaser of Dhurandhar is out, and all eyes are on Arjun Rampal for breaking the conventional mould all over again! Starring alongside a stellar ensemble, Arjun Rampal looks intriguing in a never-seen-before rugged avatar, sporting a golden tooth, vintage metallic shades, dense grey beard and classic raw expressions. Refusing to be boxed into any one identity, Arjun stands out with a charismatic, confident, and non-formulaic outing in Dhurandhar teaser, proving the reason behind being one of the most substantial actors.

While not much is revealed in Dhurandhar’s first look, Arjun Rampal steals the show with gore intrigue alongside a powerhouse cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. The power-packed teaser bursts with scale, intensity and high-octane action, setting the stage for 2025’s ultimate action-thriller.

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025.