Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna spell terror in supercharged ‘Dhurandhar’ trailer

Mumbai, Nov 18 The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The film stars a powerful line-up of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan.

While Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna play the antagonists, and dreaded terrorists from Pakistan, Ranveer essays the role of the protagonist, who infiltrates the terror network at the behest of R. Madhavan’s character in the film. R. Madhavan’s role in the film seems to be inspired by the National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval.

The trailer opens with a grim sequence of Arjun’s character torturing a captive, as the actor talks about how Pakistani dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq’s motive of bleeding India by thousand cuts.

Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna emerge as the clear winners in the trailer as they spell terror in bold letters. The trailer is violent, and is filled with action-packed sequences featuring gun fight, blasts, and destruction of infrastructure.

The high-octane spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar, and is one of Bollywood’s biggest action titles of 2025. Earlier, the teaser of the film showcased the world of covert operatives and “men operating in the shadows” as the central narrative backdrop . The production earlier wrapped up its final shooting schedule in Amritsar, signalling the film’s readiness for post-production polish and promotional rollout . Its high-energy title track, blending hip-hop with Punjabi influences and featuring rapper Hanumankind, has already boosted hype, presenting Ranveer in a blazing, guns-drawn action mode .

The trailer has received a UA-16+ certification from the CBFC, hinting at intense, possibly violent content tailored for mature audiences . With reports suggesting that the story’s scale may lead to a two-part franchise rollout, The film is framed as a large-canvas espionage saga that blends spectacle, drama, and intrigue, positioning Ranveer Singh for one of his most ambitious roles.

