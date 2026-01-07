Arjun Rampal has a 'blast' watching 'Dhurandhar' with his 'Goa Gang'

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actor Arjun Rampal made quite a splash with his portrayal as Major Iqbal in Aditya Dhar's much-appreciated "Dhurandhar".

Now, basking in the success of his latest release, Rampal decided to witness the spy thriller with some of his buddies in Goa.

The movie was followed by a lovely dinner, making for a wholesome evening.

"Went with my GG’s (Goa Gangster’s) to watch #Dhurandhar A complete blast. Dinner post that at the charming #Tertullia with great hospitality, thank u for the delicious desserts. You spoilt us. #goavibes #dhurandhar #panaji," he captioned his Insta post.

Rampal also posted a few snippets from the fun get-together with his gang on social media. It showed all of them posing for some fun group selfies in the cinema halls, followed by a glimpse into their dinner time.

Even the dessert plate was served with "Dhurandhar" written on it with chocolate.

For those who do not know, Rampal had been a model before stepping into acting.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he decided to shed light on the challenges he faced while transitioning from modelling to acting.

“When I transitioned from modelling to acting, it wasn’t smooth at all. Modelling trains you in a very specific environment the camera sounds familiar, the commands are the same, and you condition yourself to react in a particular way," he said.

Recalling how he felt after witnessing his first rushes, he added, “I remember watching my rushes for the first time from Moksha and feeling completely stiff. Acting demands the opposite of modelling you have to forget the camera entirely and become the character. That shift took time. I’m grateful that people believed in me, gave me opportunities, and allowed me the space to grow. Those repeated chances made all the difference.”

Rampal made his acting debut with Rajiv Rai’s romantic film “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat” back in 2001 and went on to become a part of some noteworthy projects thereafter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor