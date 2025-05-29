Arjun Rampal is ‘super proud’ of his love Gabriella’s achievement as her manifested dream comes true

Mumbai, May 29 Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has expressed immense pride and joy as his partner Gabriella Demetriades achieves a long-held dream that she had manifested with determination.

Celebrating this special moment, Arjun penned a heartfelt note for his ‘love’, highlighting the inspiring journey behind Gabriella’s success. Sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Dreams do come true. You always wanted this and it’s manifested today. @deme_love_ by @gabriellademetriades is @theofficialselfridges. What an achievement my love. We all super proud. Congratulations,” Arjun wrote, tagging Gabriella and her brand. He concluded the post with hashtags like #deme, #gabriellademetriades, #selfridgeslondon, #london, and #dreamer.”

The video features Gabriella posing as her fashion label is officially launched at the Selfridges store in London. The clip also captures candid moments of Arjun and Gabriella with their kids, offering a heartwarming glimpse into their family bond amidst the celebration. The ‘Dhaakad’ actor often cheers for his partner Gabriella and regularly shares supportive posts about her achievements on social media, showcasing their strong bond and mutual admiration.

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been in a committed relationship since 2019 and share two sons Arik and Arav. Although the couple hasn’t tied the knot legally, Arjun has mentioned that, for them, their bond goes beyond formalities. During his appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, the actor opened up about why he and Gabriella have chosen not to get married. He explained that neither of them feels the need for it, questioning the significance of marriage as just a piece of paper.

Arjun had mentioned, “It’s not me, it’s not her. What is marriage? A piece of paper after all. I think we are already married and there is not doubt in my mind about that. But, sometimes what that piece of paper can also do is change you. Because its like you think it’s permanent, its a false notion in fact but you are just legally bound.”

Professionally, Arjun Rampal was recently seen in the action-packed film ‘Crakk’ and also featured in the popular web series ‘Rana Naidu.’

