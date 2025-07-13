Arjun Rampal on Dhurandhar First Look: "I Hugged Aditya Dhar After the Audience's Response"

Dhurandhar's first look has created a storm on the internet, leaving the audience waiting with bated breath for the film's grand release. While the star cast, including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna bring the grit to the fore, Arjun Rampal levels up the intensity several notches with an unseen outing. Dhurandhar's first look was well-received by the audience, with many praising Arjun's rugged portrayal. Reacting to the outpour of love, Arjun Rampal revealed hugging director Aditya Dhar right after seeing the overwhelming response.

Arjun says, "This film isn’t anything like I have seen before. It’s a well-researched and fantastically made film with every department of the unit putting in their best. I hugged Aditya soon after seeing the incredible outpour of love. The story carries a certain level of grudge and grey shade, and that is something very new and unseen for the audience. I couldn't believe the way Aditya Dhar pulled it off and made all of us look unbelievable."

Refusing to box into a particular identity, Arjun pushes the bar by going all guns blazing as a grey character once again, making everyone root for him. Sporting a golden tooth, metal shades, a dense beard, and topping all of it with a chilling smile, Arjun Rampal promises to bring an enticing shade of himself as an actor.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the untold origins of unknown men, setting the stage for a cinematic storm.