Arjun Rampal on His Intense Role in 'Rana Naidu' Season 2: “Characters Like Rauf Are Rare"

Arjun Rampal ignited the screens with the second season of the hit streaming show, Rana Naidu. In this season, Arjun steps into a new and daring territory by playing Rauf, a man without empathy, who is driven by chaos and is capable of brutal violence. Rana Naidu Season 2 has begun streaming and is receiving rave reviews for its adrenaline-fueled storyline and engaging characters, especially Arjun Rampal’s character, Rauf.

Recently, the actor expressed joy upon receiving immense appreciation and praise for his role, giving a glimpse into all the love he is receiving on his social media. Additionally, he also shared insights into his outing, revealing that Rauf is his most raw, intense, and unfiltered character ever played. Arjun Rampal shared, “I’m truly overwhelmed and grateful for the love pouring in for Rauf and Rana Naidu Season 2. The response has been deeply humbling from the reviews we’ve been reading to the messages and posts people have been sharing; the appreciation feels honest and heartfelt. Rauf has been one of the most raw, intense, and unfiltered characters I’ve had the chance to play.”

He added, “Characters like Rauf are so unhinged and unapologetic and are rare to come by, and I’m truly grateful I got to step into his world. To know that it’s resonating with the audience means everything. It’s the kind of validation every actor hopes for.” Known for picking off-beat roles and ensuring to deliver newness on the screens, Arjun Rampal maintains an upward trend of displaying his versatility yet again. Meanwhile, Rana Naidu Season 2 has been created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra. It is produced by Locomotive Global Media and can be enjoyed on Netflix.