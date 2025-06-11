Arjun Rampal on 'Rana Naidu' character: Most ruthless character I've ever played

Mumbai, June 11 Actor Arjun Rampal, who will be seen in the second season of the hit streaming show 'Rana Naidu', has said that his character in the show is the most ruthless part he has ever played.

Arjun’s character of Rauf is the newest, and most dangerous, entrant in the series which stars Rana Daggubati in the lead.

Talking about his character in the show, Arjun in a statement said, "He's the most ruthless and terrifyingly real character I've ever played."

Rauf is a man without empathy, driven by chaos and capable of brutal violence. And yet, nestled within all that destruction, lies something deeply human.

"There's a sliver of vulnerability -- especially in how he loves his niece. She's the only person he protects without question," Rampal shares.

"What made playing Rauf so challenging was how he could show tenderness, even while being completely consumed by darkness," the actor added.

The series has been created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra. It is produced by Locomotive Global Media.

Earlier, the creator of the show, Karan Anshuman had shared an interesting anecdote from the shooting of the series when Rana Daggubati improvised his lines but it soon went into some other tangent.

Rana Daggubati essays the titular character in the series, and was in a heated stand-off against his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, who essays his estranged father in the series.

During the verbal stand-off, the two broke into Telugu language. Now, Karan has a little knowledge of the language, so he, in his director's seat, was under the impression that "magic is about to happen" since both the actors were saying lines in their native language, which essentially means better grip on the dialogue exchange.

However, the director was shocked to his bones when he heard the word "biryani".

The show is set to stream on Netflix on June 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor