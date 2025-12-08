Arjun Rampal Pens a Warm Note as Dhurandhar Roars in Cinemas, Shares BTS Clicks from the Set

Arjun Rampal is roaring on the big screens as the Angel of Death in the recently released Dhurandhar. Also starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun among others, the film is receiving an outpour of love from the audiences, resulting in a box office rampage. Recently, Arjun Rampal took to his social media handle to express gratitude for being a pivotal part of Dhurandhar, sharing his experience of working alongside director Aditya Dhar and the power-packed cast.

He shared his reaction upon hearing the film’s narration and wrote, “The day you (Aditya Dhar) narrated me the film, I realised what an important film you wanted to make, a story would unfold, in the uniquest narrative style, the level of research, depth, in all characters, the creation of each character from their look to their attitudes. You surprised, kept surprising. But most importantly you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day!”

The actor even shared his experience of collaborating with stalwarts of Hindi cinema and wrote, "#AkshayeKhanna you owned it. Ruled it. Hit it out of the park. More power to you. @actormaddy you are pure genius. Can't wait to do scenes with you one day. @duttsanjay you know I love you. Thank you for just being you. Big jappi. @therakeshbedi Mazza agaya brother. What a full circle. @saraarjun congratulations. Onwards and upwards. To the best, the wrath of God. @ranveersingh Hamza. Man it was a beautiful journey to watch your focus, determination, mad methods, to stay in character. You were unabashed, fearless and endearing. Thank you for the ice baths. The last dance belongs to me."

Rampal shared a string of memories from the sets, capturing Aditya Dhar’s discussions with Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and even himself - all to bring precision to make Dhurandhar what it is today. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the untold origins of unknown men, and it is packing a punch in theatres!