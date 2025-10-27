Arjun Rampal remembers his late mother: ‘It’s been 7 years, I miss you every day’

Mumbai, Oct 27 Actor Arjun Rampal penned a heartfelt note in memory of his late mother, Gwen Rampal.

On her death anniversary, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor shared an emotional message on Instagram where he expressed how much he misses her every day. Arjun also urged his followers to cherish and love their parents, calling them “the luckiest people alive.”

Sharing a heartwarming video, Rampal wrote, “It’s been 7 years today Ma, and I miss you everyday. All those who have their parents go hug them, thank them love them. You are the luckiest people alive. Life is short, but the love of a parent is unconditional.” The touching video captures some of Arjun’s most cherished moments with his mother — from nostalgic childhood pictures to more recent memories, offering a beautiful glimpse into their bond. The ‘Dhaakad’ actor also added Elvis Presley’s beautiful song “Home Is Where the Heart Is” as background score for the video.

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal’s Gwen died on October 27, 2018, due to cancer. Just a few months before her passing, the actor had posted a heartfelt video on X featuring his mother as she spoke about her battle with breast cancer and the challenges she faced during her journey. He captioned the post, “It’s been a roller coaster ride for my Mom and the whole family. Then my friend @LalitKModi introduced us to the #Champalimaudfoundation eternally grateful to him, #CarloGreco and his wonderful team. Here is our story.I do hope it.”

In the video, Arjun said, “Cancer is becoming more and more epidemic these days. My mother underwent a treatment for it and was cured. But 10 months later, cancer metastasized into her lungs and then with the help of my friend, we went to Champali Maud Foundation research centre in Lisbon.”

Work-wise, Arjun is gearing up for the release of his next thriller, “Dhurandhar,” which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

