Arjun Rampal says he never went away, is only selective with scripts

Mumbai, Feb 9 Actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film ‘Crakk’, has said that he never went away from the silver screen. Furnishing the reason behind his limited presence on the big screen, the actor said that he has become very selective about what to take up.

In Hindi cinema, Arjun was last seen in ‘Dhaakad’ in which he essayed the role of a villain locking horns with Kangana Ranaut’s character of Agent Agni.

This time around, Arjun is set to square off against Vidyut Jammwal in ‘Crakk’ as the former essays the role of an antagonist in the film. The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Talking to the media on Friday about his "return" to silver screens in Hindi cinema, the ‘Rock On!!’ actor said: “I never went away, I've always been here. It's just that I choose my films judiciously because hasty decisions often don't turn out well. I want to ensure that whatever work I do, it connects with the audience and to be able to sketch up a good performance I need to commit myself fully to the script and the character.”

He also spoke about playing the villain in his upcoming film as he said: “An antagonist too is a human being, they have their own emotions, their complexities and a cracking point. To find that emotion is very important for me. I spent days with the team understanding the philosophy of this character. I’m so glad it turned out well and I hope the audience too give their love to this film and my character.”

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, the film, written and directed by Aditya Datt, is set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.

