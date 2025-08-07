Arjun Rampal Takes a Trip Down the Memory Lane of ‘Moksha,’ Pens a Heartwarming Note and Shares Unseen Pictures

Arjun Rampal stepped into the Hindi film space with Moksha, a film which he shot before his Bollywood debut film, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Recently, Arjun took a trip down memory lane to revisit fond memories created on the sets of Moksha. The actor shared a series of unseen glimpses from the sets, featuring him, co-star Manisha Koirala, and the makers. Calling the photos “precious gems”, Arjun associated the BTS clicks with a heartfelt gratitude post.

Arjun captioned the post, “Got my hands on these precious gems, the beginning when it all started. With my mentor #AshokMehtaji a complete legend. Who taught me and everyone who’s life he touched. Including my dear friend and photograher who sent me all these beauties, #AmitAshar thank you brother. Throw back from on my sets of film #Moksha wanted to share with all of you and thnka you for all the love and support over these 24 years.”

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal had begun shooting for Moksha in 1997, however, the film took quite a few years to be completed. Later in 2001, Arjun made his big Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and cemented himself as an actor to look forward to! From his debut film to the recently released Rana Naidu Season 2 and the upcoming magnum opus, Dhurandhar - Arjun Rampal has come a long way in creating his own league! Going by the massive buzz among the audiences to watch Arjun Rampal in a grey role, it surely looks like the actor is going immensely strong even today, and there’s no stopping him anytime soon!