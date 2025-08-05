Arjun Rampal Talks About Reinventing as Actors, Shares His Take on Staying Relevant: You have to update like software

Arjun Rampal has constantly refused to be boxed into certain identities. Very often, the actor leans into the challenges of experimenting on-screen and leaves the audience excited about his endeavours. Recently, the ‘Dhurandhar’ actor spoke about the need of reinventing, and crafting projects that are fresh. “If you’re presumptuous and try to make a film thinking this is what people would want or like, it usually backfires,” he says. “You have to surprise them with something new and fresh. And for that, it has to first resonate deeply with you.”

Sharing his take on staying relevant in the industry, Arjun says, “People who haven’t changed become irrelevant.” He adds, “You have to update yourself, like a software update. You've got to reinvent. People who don't do that are stuck in time and will definitely have problems in telling their stories."

Being a man of his word, Arjun Rampal has proven to be a versatile actor by diving deep into a spectrum of genres and a variety of characters. After taking the wild ride as Rauf in Rana Naidu S2, Arjun is heading to the big screens with the much-anticipated gangster drama Dhurandhar. The actor wreaked havoc with his grudgy first look, and his audiences are keen to see what he has to unravel in the Aditya Dhar directorial.