Arjun Rampal Talks About THESE Qualities and Habits of Shah Rukh Khan that Make People Admire Him:

From 2007 to 2025, Om Shanti Om duo Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal have stayed an iconic hero-villain pair, and it seems like they’re not fading away anytime soon! Earlier, Arjun Rampal opened up about his co-star Shah Rukh Khan, revealing the qualities he admires and would like the netizens to imbibe. Appreciating the fact that SRK is an incredibly hard-working actor, Arjun shares, “Shah Rukh has got a tremendous amount of depth in him. He has seen a lot in life too. He’s made a tremendous amount of sacrifices. He’s brilliant in the way he can kind of foresee things, and he is extremely hard-working.”

Speaking about the qualities Arjun would like the audiences to imbibe from King Khan, he says, “I think what you can take from him is a little bit of everything - a good quality about how he conducts himself, how he has made so many good habits...if you can create good habits and if they can outweigh your bad habits, then you grow in a particular way, but when you keep doing it, it becomes natural - as natural as walking into a room and knowing where the switch is and switching it on. There’s no thought process; it’s just coming and it starts flowing - and that’s what a habit should finally turn into, and that becomes your personality.”

He continues, “Shah Rukh is very good at converting those great habits into becoming part of his personality, and then it becomes inherently you - and that’s called growth. So, I think that’s one thing one should learn from anybody who is practising that, and I really encourage people to practise that - make good habits to become innate qualities of yours, and then that becomes a part of you.”

Shah Rukh Khan has always won hearts over and over again with his chivalry, gentlemanly behaviour and an aura you cannot miss. And Arjun Rampal has always been a standout with his kind-hearted nature, a serene personality, classy attitude, and a forward-thinking mindset. Considering that audiences have incredibly loved their unforgettable team-up in Om Shanti Om, we would definitely like to see them join forces once again for an edgy spectacle.