Arjun Rampal wraps up shooting for 'Crakk', check out video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Actor Arjun Rampal has finished shooting for the upcoming sports drama 'Crakk'. On Sunday, he shared a behind-the-scenes video on his social media.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun treated fans with a small glimpse from the outdoor shoot of the film.

In the video, Arjun is seen dressed in a casual outfit. He wore a solid grey t-shirt with double-shaded cargo pants and with match head accessories.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "It's a wrap for me on #Crakk. That rhymed, was unintentional. It's been a fabulous ride. A small glimpse, of something big. @mevidyutjammwal and @aditya_datt thank you for making me part of your crazy imagination. @abbassayyed77 and the rest of the crew for making it so comfortable. Most importantly my brother #paragsanghavi without you this wasn't possible. #crakk #actionherofilms #actionheros #comingsoon."

As interesting and quirky as it sounds, 'Crakk' is going to be India's first-ever extreme sports action. In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own.'

'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

'Crakk' is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Apart from Aditya Datt the film is written by Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay - dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh.

Arjun Rampal recently made his debut in the highly acclaimed movie Bhagavanth Kesari'.

He recently expressed his gratitude towards the audience after receiving a positive response for his South debut project.

Speaking of the box office success of Day 1 wherein the film crossed 20 crores, he said, "'Bhagavanth Kesari' has been truly special to me from start to end. From working with such an incredible cast to the love it's received from audiences all over the world, this journey has been extraordinary."

"I would like to thank everyone who took the time to watch the movie on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. For those who haven't seen it yet, what are you waiting for, don't miss out on the thrill of 'Bhagavanth Kesari'," he added.

Talking about 'Bhagwant Kesari', Anil Ravipudi wrote and directed the Telugu-language action drama film. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

The movie stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein Sreeleela plays a vital role.

