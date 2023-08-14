Arjun Rampal wraps up shooting of debut Telugu film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Arjun Rampal who is all set to make debut in Telugu films with his upcoming ‘Bhagavanth Kesari' has finally wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a string of pictures with Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi. He also penned a lengthy note expressing his working experience.

He wrote, “It’s a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now that I have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro for your amazing energy, love and of course my education in Hora. Love you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7N9x4NC-0/?img_index=3

He added, “Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented. #Sahu my dear young producer, for making my life so easy, the whole team of #BhagwantKesari for your patience, support and love. Goodbye team #bhagwantkesari #19oct2023 Cinemalo Kaluddham. Love from me aka Rahul Sanghvi.#wrap #bhagwantkesari #hyderbad #ramojiraofilmcity.”

As soon as the actor posted the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

A fan commented, “Can’t wait to watch you perform in a telugu movie!”

Another wrote, “Really happy for you! This movie is a 1 in a million challenge and you deserved that. Let's show to the South the villain you can be.”

Talking about ‘Bhagwant Kesari’, Anil Ravipudi wrote and directed the action comedy film. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. Aside from Arjun, the film also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the title role, as well as cand Sreeleela.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor