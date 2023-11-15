Arjun, Sunny, Athiya Anupam, many more celebrate Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Star cricketer Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century was a moment of national pride for the entire country.

Virat completed this accomplishment during India's World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Several celebrities also cheered up Virat and celebrated his Virat Kohli after his 50th ODI century.

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram stories and wrote. "When hard work meets pure talent. What a player !! legend."

Actor Anupam Kher posted a video of Virat making the century moment on Instagram. He captioned the post in Hindi, "And this is how @virat.kohli created history. And we all Indians rejoiced with pride! Be victorious! Long live!! #WorldCup2023 #Cricket."

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote on his Instagram story, "Legend."

Actor Sunny Deol posted a picture of Virat and wrote, "The king conquers! Wankhede stands witness to history as King Kohli secures his 50th ODI century, setting a world record. Phenomenal feat by @Virat Kohli."

Actor Soha Ali Khan posted a video from the stadium and wrote, "Legend! Most ODI centuries record !!."

Actor Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram stories and wrote, "#KINGKHOLI."

Actor Bobby Deol took to Instagram stories and wrote, "And he does it again! #Making History."

Actor Athiya Shetty wrote on Instagram, "Unbelievable !!!"

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "KING KHOLI!! 50 centuries."

B-town celebs including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Ranbir Kapoor witnessed the ICC World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Virat's wife and actor Anushka Sharma was on cloud nine looking at her husband's milestone achievement and she reacted to it with a heartwarming gesture by blowing flying kisses to him.

Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Proud is a lesser word This is a miracle that could only happen to you cuz this game is your life"

Star India batter Virat Kohli made history on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever player in history to smash 50 ODI centuries.

In the match, Virat scored 117 in 113 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and two sixes. Virat scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103. He was eventually dismissed by Tim Southee.

Now, Virat has a total of 50 ODI centuries in 291 ODIs. He has overtaken his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI centuries in his decorated career.

This is also Virat's 80th international cricket century. The star batter also has 29 Test centuries in 111 Tests and one T20I century in 115 matches. He is the second-highest century scorer of all time in international cricket and is chasing Sachin's record of 100 international tons.

In 10 matches of this tournament so far, Virat has scored 691 runs at an average of 115.16 and a strike rate of over 89. His best score is 117. Virat has scored three centuries and five fifties in 10 innings in this tournament. He is also the highest run-getter in the tournament so far. Virat also has the most amount of runs in a single Cricket World Cup edition, going past Sachin's record of 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament.

Virat is now the third-highest run-scorer in all of Cricket World Cup history. In 36 matches, he has scored 1,731 runs at an average of 61.46, with the best score of 117. He has scored five centuries in his WC career so far, with 11 fifties as well.

