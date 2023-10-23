Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff share romantic pictures from their engagement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Singer Armaan Malik and social media influencer Aashna Shroff got engaged at a ceremony on Sunday night.

On Monday, the couple took to their social media accounts and shared a couple of romantic pictures from the ring ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Aashna shared the pictures which she captioned, "officially future Mr & Mrs," followed by a ring emoticon.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyvdQ2ONKEf/

In the first picture, Aashna wore a colourful floral saree while Armaan looked handsome in a cream formal suit.

In the next picture, the couple can be seen flaunting their engagement ring and their million-dollar smile.

Soon after they posted the pictures, their fans and friends swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Congratulations guys," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Mr. & Mrs. Malik."

Armaan Malik announced his engagement to girlfriend Aashna Shroff earlier in August.

Armaan Malik's soothing voice has won the hearts of many, making him a favourite when it comes to romantic melodies. His music transcends borders, and he has an ability to connect with listeners through his soulful and expressive voice.

He recently announced his new album 'Only Just Begun' which is all set to be out on October 26.

His musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

Talking about Aashna, she is a fashion influencer with over one million+ followers on Instagram.

She frequently shares romantic pictures with Armaan on her social media.

