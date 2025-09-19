Armaan Malik and Badshah are ‘devastated’ to hear about the tragic passing of Zubeen Garg

Mumbai, Sep 19 Bollywood singers Armaan Malik and Badshah have expressed their devastation following the tragic death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The news of his untimely passing has left the music fraternity and fans across the country in shock. Taking to his X handle, Armaan wrote, “I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg.” Badshah also mourned the sad demise of Zubeen. The rapper tweeted, “Never met him Heard his songs Heard his stories Never knew it would hurt so much Rest in peace ZubeenDa.”

Vishal Dadlani paid his tribute writing, “I can’t believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don’t think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really Lived Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen.”

Actor Adil Hussain expressed his grief over the sudden passing of Zubeen Garg in a tragic accident in Singapore. In his heartfelt post, he described himself as “devastated and shocked” by the news. Adil praised Zubeen Garg’s remarkable contribution to Assamese music and culture, noting that the singer’s legacy will continue to live on through his songs.

“Devastated and shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg’s sudden death in an accident in Singapore. His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary. He will live amongst us through his songs. Dear Zubeen, I remember you with lots of love and fondness. May his singing soul rest in peace,” wrote Hussain.

Assamese singer and music composer Zubeen Garg has tragically died following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. Rescued from the water by Singapore police, he was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted to the ICU, but doctors were unable to save him.

