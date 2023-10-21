Armaan Malik announces second album 'Only Just Begun', to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Singer Armaan Malik has announced his second album 'Only Just Begun'.

This release comes nine years after his debut album, 'Armaan,' which made its mark in 2014.

Announcing the album in a post on Instagram, Armaan Malik said, "I am proud to announce 'Only Just Begun' my sophomore album. It's more than just a collection of 8 songs; it's a piece of my heart and soul. This project is extremely special because it's my first full-length studio album after a whole 9 years and I've poured my experiences, emotions, and creativity all into it. For my fans - expect a musical journey filled with diversity, evolution, and a fresh perspective. It's a reflection of who I am today and an exciting new chapter in my musical career. It's my musical rebirth."

"The album has already had two lead singles out - Sun Maahi and Kasam Se, and both have done incredibly well. I look forward to dropping the entire album on October 26. Subsequent to that, there will be lots of new content and visual pieces that will go live to enhance the overall album experience for all my fans!" he added.

The album will be out on October 26.

The highly awaited album comprises a total of eight songs, including 'Only Just Begun,' 'Mere Khayaalon Mein,' 'Kasam Se,' 'Humnawa,' 'Door Chalein Kahin,' 'Marne Se Pehle,' 'Sun Maahi,' and 'TMMT - Tu Meri Mai Tera.' The composition is credited to Armaan Malik, with production helmed by Amaal Mallik, and further enhanced by various creative collaborations.

Armaan Malik's soothing voice has won the hearts of many, making him a favourite when it comes to romantic melodies. His music transcends borders, and he has an incredible ability to connect with listeners through his soulful and expressive voice.

His musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

