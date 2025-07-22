Armaan Malik: ‘Bade Din Huye’ is about the innocent, uncomplicated love

Mumbai, July 22 As he celebrates his 30th birthday on Tuesday, singer Armaan Malik's fans were treated with his new song “Bade Din Huye” from the upcoming film Love in Vietnam starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur.

Talking about the track Armaan said: "Bade Din Huye is such a soothing track that has been beautifully composed by my brother Amaal. The song is about the innocent, uncomplicated love that binds two individuals.”

“This song is very special for me as after a long time I had the opportunity to collaborate with my brother for this melodious masterpiece,” he added.

The song marvellously captivates the essence and innocence of true love. Shot across the picturesque locations of Vietnam, this song was written by Rashmi Virag. “Bade Din Huye” is sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Malik and produced by DRJ records.

Composer Amaal Malik shared: "Romance is a very beautiful feeling and it had to be brought right in this track. I and Armaan had not collaborated for long and we really wanted to bring something that highlights true love in the most melodious way and here it is."

“Love in Vietnam” is a heart wrenching Musical Love Story by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Blue Lotus creatives, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions & Mango Tree Entertainment is all set to release theatrically soon.

“Love in Vietnam” is a musical romance based on a best-selling Turkish novel, "Madonna in a Fur Coat". The film features a mix of Indian and Vietnamese actors, including Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and Kha Ngan.

Armaan is known for his singing in multiple Indian languages. He also owns a record label called Always Music Global in partnership with Warner Music India. His first on-screen appearance was in the film Kaccha Limboo in 2011.

