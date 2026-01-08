Armaan Malik Celebrates 4 Years of ‘You’ with a Special Acoustic Release

Marking four years of his beloved track “You,” Armaan Malik surprised fans by releasing a special acoustic version of the song. Originally launched in English, the track also featured a Hindi counterpart titled “Tu/You,” making it a unique bilingual release that resonated deeply with audiences across languages and borders. Four years later, the acoustic version strips the song down to its essence, allowing Armaan’s vocals and the emotion behind the lyrics to take centre stage, offering fans a fresh yet nostalgic listening experience.

The acoustic rendition holds added significance as it was earlier performed by Armaan for the Grammy’s Global Spin series in 2022, where he represented India on an international platform. The performance was widely appreciated for its simplicity and emotional depth, reinforcing the song’s universal appeal. With this release, Armaan Malik not only commemorates the four-year milestone of “You” but also celebrates its journey as a song that continues to evolve, connect, and find new listeners with time.