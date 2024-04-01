Armaan Malik croons motivational song 'Jeetega Tera Junoon' in Raveena Tandon's film 'Patna Shuklla'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : 'Jeetega Tera Junoon' song from Raveena Tandon-starrer 'Patna Shuklla' is sung by Armaan Malik.

The track is quite motivational and has garnered a warm response from the audience.

Expressing excitement about the song, Armaan took to social media and shared the film's poster. "Have a beautiful track called 'Jeetega Tera Junoon' in this movie! Watch it now!"

The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, features Raveena as lawyer Tanvi Shuklla. It follows Tanvi's journey as she fights for a student trapped in a roll number scam. It sheds light on the crimes affecting many Indian students annually.

The film also features late actor Satish Kaushik.

The makers recently held a special screening of 'Patna Shuklla' for the film fraternity in Mumbai where producer Arbaaz Khan's brother Salman also marked his presence.

Speaking to the media, Salman expressed deep admiration and fondness for the late actor, who played a significant role in the film."Satish ji was very close to us... The most amazing thing is that he completed each of his project he took on before his death. He was also there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," Salman told reporters on the red carpet.

'Patna Shuklla' is directed by Vivek Budakoti.

