Armaan Malik explains why short-lived fame can't compete with timeless artistry

Mumbai, Feb 8 Singer Armaan Malik recently spoke about the influence of social media on the music industry, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing artistry over fleeting trends.

In a candid conversation with IANS, Malik shared his thoughts on the current digital trends and the evolving relationship between social media and music. He shared, “I do use social media actively, but I strongly believe that music should always be the priority. Unfortunately, many artists today focus more on creating viral content than on honing their craft. I think it’s a short-lived approach.”

Armaan added, “If your foundation is strong—if your music is genuinely great—everything else, including virality, will follow naturally. Since the beginning of my career, I’ve been very selective about the songs and projects I take on. Every decision I make is driven by how it will contribute to my artistry and identity. For me, it’s always been about being a great singer.”

The 29-year-old singer went on to explain saying, “Whether I’m on stage or in a recording studio, I want to give my 100%. My goal is to perform in a way that makes people think, “Wow, there’s no one better than him.” If an artist doesn’t focus on developing their talent, their success will be fleeting. I want young singers to understand that their primary focus should be on music. Social media trends will come and go, but true artistry lasts forever.”

Meanwhile, Armaan also spoke about his latest single, "Pehla Nasha 2.0," and said, “We created this version with immense love and dedication. There’s always a huge responsibility when recreating such an iconic and legendary song.”

When discussing the challenge of recreating an iconic song, the singer shared, “I believe today’s generation, especially the youth, can truly connect with this song. It serves as a bridge between those who have loved the original and those experiencing it for the first time. Honestly, many remakes have been quite successful. I’ve been a part of several that have really resonated with audiences, such as Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka Junoon from Hate Story, and Pyar Manga Hai Tumhi Se. While some have done exceptionally well, there have been others that didn't quite hit the mark.”

