Armaan Malik Pens Heartfelt Note for Amaal Mallik After Bigg Boss 19, Says ‘Onwards and Upwards’

Music composer Amaal Mallik was a part of one of the most controversial show Bigg Boss season 19 and he made his mark in the house by entertaining audience. May it be his one-liners or his caring nature towards his dear ones. Amaal Mallik was finalist but ended up at fifth position and got evicted from the finale race. After Amaal Mallik's eviction singer Armaan Malik has wrote special message for his dear brother addressing his journey.

During family week Armaan Malik came in house to support his brother. While sharing a their memorable photo from Bigg Boss 19 house Armaan malik worte, "Onwards and upwards, no looking back! You walked this path with such courage and strength, and the world watched your truth and your journey unfold."

Armaan further added, "I cannot wait for you to come back home so we can make magic with our music again!". Amaal and Armaan's bond was seen in bigg boss 19 as music composer got emotional after seeing his brother after long time. They both spend quality time together and had a jam session inside house.

Despite recent public discussions about family matters, Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik have a very close and strong brotherly bond. They have both repeatedly stated that their relationship is solid and unbreakable. Armaan has publicly shown support for his older brother Amaal, especially when Amaal was a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, urging fans to vote for him and calling him "Sher Khan." Their recent emotional reunion on the show touched many viewers.