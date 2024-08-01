Armaan Malik Sees Ranvir Shorey Not Wife Kritika Malik as Winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is in finale week. Last week, Armaan Malik and Lovkesh Kataria were evicted from the house in a surprise eviction, and we got our top 5 contestants. The finale will be between Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Nazey, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao. Armaan who's second wife is still in game is actually rooting for someone else. Yes, you read right Armaan is not expecting Kritika to win this show but his housemate Ranvir Shorey.

When asked if he intended to give up his Rs 25 lakh prize to fellow contestant and actor Ranvir Shorey, Armaan replied, “For him, this amount is insignificant. I could give him anything for the rest of my life. Money doesn’t mean much to him. He deserves to win, and I hope he takes home the trophy.”

Armaan on his Bigg Boss journey said, "My journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house ends here. I never expected to spend the entire show there, with only one day left."

The YouTuber addressed his conflict with Vishal Pandey, mocking him by noting that despite Pandey's fans wanting Armaan eliminated after he physically attacked him, Armaan remarked, “Fir bhi main unke baad aaya hu. Ye kaise hua?”