Armaan Malik talks about his 'Pehla Nasha' moment with wife Aashna Shroff

Mumbai, Feb 7 Singer Armaan Malik recently shared a beautiful memory with his wife, Aashna Shroff, recalling his own "Pehla Nasha" moment.

When asked about a real-life moment that captured the thrill of first love, Armaan reminisced about his first date with Aashna. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Malik shared, “I’m a romantic at heart, so I’ve had many such moments. But if I had to pick one, I’d say my Pehla Nasha moment was with my wife, Aashna. The first time we went on a date back in 2017, I definitely felt that heart-fluttering excitement. That feeling of being with someone you truly love and want to know more about—it’s a special experience.”

Armaan and Aashna were reportedly dating since 2019. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 28, 2024. Sharing their wedding photos, they wrote on Instagram, “Tu hi mera Ghar.”

Armaan also spoke about his latest single, "Pehla Nasha 2.0," and said, “We created this version with immense love and dedication. There’s always a huge responsibility when recreating such an iconic and legendary song.”

Speaking about taking the risk of recreating an iconic song, the singer mentioned, “I believe today’s generation, especially the youth, can really connect with this song. It bridges the gap between those who have cherished the original and those who may be hearing it for the first time. To be honest, many remakes have been quite successful. I’ve been part of several that have resonated well with audiences, like Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka Junoon from Hate Story, and Pyar Manga Hai Tumhi Se. While some have done exceptionally well, there are others that haven’t quite clicked.”

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik recently made headlines for opening the global music icon Ed Sheeran’s concert in Hyderabad.

