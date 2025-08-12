Armaan Malik to take stage for multi-lingual, genre-blending show in Mumbai this November

Mumbai, Aug 12 Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, is set to perform a one night-only exclusive show to celebrate his sapphire anniversary in the music industry. The groundbreaking live experience celebrates the fusion of Bollywood and global pop production.

The event will premiere at Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on November 1, 2025 followed by other cities in the coming months. Celebrating India’s cultural plurality, the 4-hour event will be a multilingual, genre-blending show presenting a vibrant tapestry of Hindi, English sounds woven into ever-shifting moods and styles.

Talking about the show, Armaan Malik said, “I've always envisioned a show that pushes boundaries, where every song tells a story and every visual is an experience. With Team Innovation, we've crafted something truly special, a tour that not only celebrates my passion but also stands as a testament to how far Indian music has come on the global stage”.

He further mentioned, “I can't wait to share this journey with my fans in Mumbai, and together, we'll create unforgettable memories”.

The set list for the show includes tracks like ‘Pehla Pyaar’, ‘Chale Aana’, ‘Jab Tak’, ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Butta Bomma’, ‘Dil Mein Ho Tum’, ‘Kaun Tujhe’, ‘Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’, ‘Echo’, ‘Besabriyaan’, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, ‘Baari Baari’ and ‘Tu / You’.

The event is presented and produced by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment.

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment said. “This event is an ode to musical brilliance and the incredible fans who have been waiting to experience Armaan’s magic live at a larger-than-life setting. Together with Team Innovation, we’re crafting an unforgettable experience that celebrates his talent and gives fans the performance they’ve been dreaming of”.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation said in a statement, “This event is a cultural milestone—proof that our homegrown artists can deliver stadium-filling spectacles with unparalleled creativity and scale”.

