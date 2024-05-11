Arnav Abdagire: Meet Nashik's Visually Impaired Boy Who Plays Young "Shrikanth" in Rajkummar Rao Starrer

Arnav Abdagire, a 13-year-old boy from Nashik with visual impairment, has stolen hearts with his performance as young Srikanth in the recently released biographical film "Shrikanth." The movie chronicles the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist and founder of Bollant Industries. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao portrays the adult Srikanth.

Arnav is from a middle-class family in Nashik. His father, Balasaheb Abdagire, works as a manager at a company in Nashik and his mother is a homemaker. Arnav and his younger brother lead a typical life, with no special treatment given to his disability. He is a student at Saint Thomas School and developed an interest in acting at a young age.

Early Recognition and Film Debut

Arnav's talent and passion for acting have already garnered recognition. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Acting in 2020 for the short film "Arjun," which also received accolades. In "Arjun," Arnav played the role of a student. His journey into cinema began when he auditioned for "Arjun" after being introduced to the filmmakers by a friend. His outstanding performance during the shoot in Pune paved the way for his foray into the industry.

"Shrikanth" Opportunity and Lasting Memories

The opportunity to feature in "Shrikanth" was a momentous occasion for Arnav, following his success at the Filmfare Awards. He describes his experience working on the film as magical, highlighting the encouragement he received from the jury members. His positive response led to his involvement in the film, which required him to spend time in Mumbai and Pune for the shoot with his father.

Friendships and Interactions with Rajkummar Rao

During filming, Arnav formed friendships with other young actors. "We enjoyed many playful moments during breaks," he said. "We were four or five boys on set, and we had a great time together."

He fondly remembers interacting with Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao, praising his humility. "Rajkummar sir invited us to his home and talked to me," Arnav said. "We had a wonderful time together. He asked about my hobbies, interests, and achievements. And I told him I liked his film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.'"

Balancing Studies and Dreams

Despite his burgeoning acting career, Arnav remains committed to his studies and pursues other interests, such as playing the harmonium. He emphasizes the importance of education and aspires to become an IAS officer, inspired by historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Srikanth Bolla.

Arnav's mother expressed her pride: "Words cannot describe my experience. Being from a middle-class family, he has overcome challenges and shown us a broader picture of success. We are incredibly proud and happy to see him on the big screen. It's a dream come true for us."

Inspiration Beyond the Screen

Arnav's story serves as an inspiration, demonstrating the power of determination and talent to break barriers and pursue dreams regardless of obstacles. With his infectious enthusiasm and unwavering resolve, Arnav is poised to make a significant impact not only in the world of cinema but also in society at large.

