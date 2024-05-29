Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns loss of Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy: "An absolute icon"

Washington [US], May 29 : The world of cinema mourns the loss of legendary producer Al Ruddy, as Arnold Schwarzenegger, among many others, pays tribute to the iconic figure who passed away at the age of 94.

With heartfelt words and cherished memories, Schwarzenegger reminisced about the profound impact Ruddy had on his life and career.

In an Instagram post shared after news of Ruddy's passing on May 25, Schwarzenegger fondly recalled his first encounter with the renowned producer over four decades ago.

"He became a dear friend and a mentor. He was always there to give me advice and lead me in the right direction," Schwarzenegger wrote, expressing gratitude for Ruddy's guidance throughout his journey in the film industry.

Reflecting on Ruddy's illustrious career, which included producing iconic films like 'The Godfather' and 'Million Dollar Baby,' Schwarzenegger emphasized the importance of figures like Ruddy in shaping the trajectory of young talents.

"People like Al are why I refuse to be called a self-made man," Schwarzenegger said, acknowledging Ruddy's indispensable role in his success.

Describing Ruddy as "one of the world's greatest storytellers," Schwarzenegger praised his work ethic, humour, and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Recalling an unforgettable moment from his own wedding, Schwarzenegger shared a glimpse of Ruddy's infectious humour.

Ruddy's legacy extends far beyond his impressive list of credits, with Schwarzenegger highlighting his profound impact on both the industry and his personal life. "I know I will never forget him. I will miss him dearly, but Al will always be with me," Schwarzenegger wrote, reflecting on the lasting memories and lessons Ruddy leaves behind.

Ruddy took his last breath at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after being admitted for the treatment of a brief illness, his family announced through a publicist.

Al Ruddy has some major credits to his name, such as the CBS sitcom 'Hogan Heroes', which he co-created. The producer is also known for the long-running CBS drama 'Walker, Texas Ranger', 'The Longest Yard'.

Burt Reynolds and the producer, after 'The Longest Yard', reunited in 'The Cannonball Run' and its sequel in 1984.

According to his family, he also produced films as Bad Girls (1994), the first Western with all female leads (Madeleine Stowe, Mary Stuart Masterson, Andie MacDowell and Drew Barrymore); the baseball comedy The Scout (1994), starring Albert Brooks and Brendan Fraser; and Matilda (1978), a comedy that featured Elliott Gould and a boxing kangaroo that Ruddy wrote as well.

Ruddy ran into problems with his next Paramount feature, the animated/live-action comedy Coonskin (1975), following his great success with The Godfather and The Longest Yard.

The Harlem-set picture, a parody of racial relations written and directed by Ralph Bakshi, sparked protests and was labelled racist, thus Paramount decided not to distribute it.

Ruddy's other producing efforts included 'Death Hunt' (1981), 'Megaforce' (1982), 'Lassiter' (1984), starring Tom Selleck, the Rodney Dangerfield soccer movie 'Ladybugs' (1992), 'Prisoners' (1996), 'Mean Machine' (2001), 'Camille' (2008), 'Sabotage' (2014), and 'Cry Macho' (2021).

He also wrote and produced 'Cloud Nine' (2006).

He is survived by onetime journalist Wanda McDaniel, his wife since 1981, who for years was in charge of image management in Hollywood for Giorgio Armani; his children, John and Alexandra, his producing partner and principal at Albert S. Ruddy Productions; and his son-in-law, screenwriter Abdullah Saeed.

