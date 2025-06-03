Arnold Schwarzenegger praises son Patrick

Los Angeles [US], June 3 : Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger is all praise for his son Patrick, who impressed many with his performance in the third season of 'The White Lotus'.

Speaking to Variety, Arnold said, "The name Schwarzenegger always meant a big plus. And then all of a sudden it can be an obstacle... You have never asked me to call a studio or to call an agent. You never asked me for advice when it comes to acting itself. You're a rare breed, and I'm very proud of you."

Arnold also shared that many people came to him in the gym and heaped praises on his son.

"Now everyone is coming up to me in the gym and saying, 'Your son is fantastic' Someone else comes up to me" and says, "I hated your son in the series," he said.

To this Patrick added, " The biggest learning experience is how much people associate you with your character. I don't know how much that happened to you over the course of your career maybe with "The Terminator." The first weeks, people came up to me and told me how much they hated me. By the end of it, they came up to me saying how much they felt bad for me. It was a roller coaster. "

Patrick portrayed Saxon Ratliff, a raunchy-then-heartbroken golden boy in Mike White's 'The White Lotus'.

Arnold's son Patrick made his acting debut in "The Benchwarmers" (2006) and gained recognition for roles in films like "Midnight Sun" (2018) alongside Bella Thorne, "Daniel Isn't Real" (2019), and "Echo Boomers" (2020).

