Arnold Schwarzenegger to receive legacy award at South East European Film Festival

Washington [US], April 30 : The South East European Film Festival (SEEfest) in Los Angeles will honour Arnold Schwarzenegger with the Legacy Award on the opening night of its 20th edition.

Schwarzenegger, a renowned actor, clean energy advocate, and former governor of California, will be recognised for his contributions to the film industry and his commitment to promoting a cleaner and greener future, Deadline has confirmed.

SEEfest's board of directors praised Schwarzenegger's determination and relentless optimism in building a better future for the new generation.

"Mr Schwarzenegger has approached the challenge of building not just a better but also a kinder future with hope for the new generation with his customary determination and relentless optimism," they said in a statement, as quoted by Deadline.

Emmy winner Matt Iseman, host of American Ninja Warrior, will accept the award on behalf of Schwarzenegger.

Iseman has worked closely with Schwarzenegger on various projects, including the Austrian World Summit on Climate Issues and the Arnold Sports Festivals.

Schwarzenegger has several projects in the works, including the action comedy 'The Man with the Bag,' where he will play Santa Claus opposite Alan Ritchson.

The film is directed by Adam Shankman, known for his work on 'Hairspray.'

The 20th edition of SEEfest will showcase over 50 movies from Eastern and Southeast Europe, including award-winning films like 'The New Year That Never Came,' 'DJ Ahmet,' and 'The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.'

The festival will also award prizes in multiple categories, with a jury of industry professionals selecting the winners.

