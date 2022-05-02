Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma to host Eid party for Salman Khan and family

Eid this year is going to be different for Bhaijaan’s fans. Unlike many years, Salman Khan won’t be releasing any film this Eid-Ul-Fitr, which is likely to take place on May 3. However, there will be the annual Eid celebration for the Khan family. According to a E-Times, report, the Radhe star's sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will host the party at their residence. The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf.”



The source also revealed that the entire Khan family along with all of Salman’s close friends will be hosted at the party in Aprita and Aayush’s home. The couple has started sending out invites to all the guests today.The husband-wife duo have made special preparations and a great spread of food and festivities has been lined up for the special occasion. The party is going to happen at their newly acquired luxury apartment in Khar. Aprita and Aayush acquired this flat in Flying Carpet building earlier this year. On the work front, Aayush Sharma and Salman are expected to be seen together next in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, where along with Zaheer Iqbal, the three are believed to be playing brothers. The film is bankrolled under Salman Khan productions.