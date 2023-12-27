Arpita Khan Sharma pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Ayat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma on Wednesday penned an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Ayat.

Taking to Instagram, Arpita shared a picture which she captioned, "Happiest Birthday my Princess ! I pray you always live life just like a perfect fairy tale, filled with happiness, love , great health & joy . May you be blessed with a magic wand forever. Love you Ayat."

The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita's residence in Mumbai. The mamu-niece duo celebrated their birthday together every year. This year too it was a joint affair.

The duo cut the cakes at an intimate birthday bash in the presence of family and close friends.

Several videos went viral giving a glimpse of Salman's midnight birthday celebration.

In the videos, looking handsome as always, the 'Dabangg' actor wore a black shirt paired with blue jeans. He was seen singing the birthday song for his niece as she cut her large cake with dad Aayush Sharma and mom Arpita.

Actor Aayush Sharma got married to Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan in the year 2014. Arpita and Aaysuh are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ruslaan'. Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film stars Aayush Sharma, debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Earlier the makers unveiled a teaser of the film. 'Ruslaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

