Arrest warrant issued against Sapna Chaudhary

Popular dancer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary landed into legal trouble after an arrest warrant was issued against her. According to ANI, sources claim that Sapna did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by organisers in advance. And now, the organisers of the show have dragged the matter to court and she needs to be present before Lucknow's ACJM court soon.

The incident in question post which an arrest warrant was issued against the actor-dancer took place on October 13, 2018. The court had fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing. According to various media reports, the 31-year-old dancer had obtained bail in the case, but she did not turn up at the time of hearing in the court on Monday. The FIR in this connection was lodged by Sub-Inspector Firoz Khan on October 14, 2018, at Ashiana police station in Lucknow. Besides Sapna Chaudhary, the FIR named programme organisers Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Iwad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay. The dance programme was scheduled at the Smriti Upvan on October 13, 2018, from 3 to 10 p.m. and tickets were sold online and offline at the rate of Rs 300. Thousands of people present at the venue created a ruckus after Choudhary did not turn up for the event and their money was also not returned.