"Arrived on a very special day": Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra welcome baby girl, shares adorable glimpse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra have been blessed with a baby girl.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post on Saturday along with a glimpse of their little angel's feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba 🤎 (@masabagupta)

Masaba shared an adorable monochrome photo of her baby's little feet.

They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it.

The post read/ "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Dia Mirza wrote, "Welcome to our world baby girl."

Bipasha Basu commented, "Yayyyy Congratulations."

Sonam Kapoor dropped a comment, which read, "I'm so excited and happy."

Shilpa Shetty posted, "Congratulations my darling."

In April, Masaba took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers.

"In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad," she wrote, adding a couple of images.

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.

She shared the grand frame including all the family members from both sides on that very day.

Captioning the frame as, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus," Masaba re-defined modern relationships in a graceful way.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor