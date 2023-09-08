Arshad Warsi celebrates International Literacy Day with school kids in Goa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : International Literacy Day is celebrated globally each year on 8 September.

Arshad Warsi kickstarted his morning by celebrating this day with children from Lourdes Convent High School who were passing by his home in Goa.

Arshad took to Instagram and posted a video from his trip to Goa with some school kids.

He captioned the post, “An adorable start to my morning in Goa #eachoneteachone.”

In the video, Arshad can be seen with kids chanting the ‘Each one teaches one’ slogan.

The children were carrying International Literacy Day handmade posters.

Arshad wore a black t-shirt with shorts in the video. He accessorized his look with black specs and red slippers.

As soon as the ‘Jolly LLB’ actor posted the clip, the followers chimed in the comment section.

"Wow Aadi you are so smart," A fan commented in a dialogue from his movie ‘Golmal’.

"Good efforts," another one wrote.

A social media user wrote, “Best comedian ever”

International Literacy Day was established by UNESCO on October 26, 1966, during the 14th session of the organization's General Conference. It is observed globally on September 8 each year. In 1967, it was commemorated for the first occasion.

Its purpose is to draw attention to how crucial literacy is for people, communities, and societies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad was recently seen in the psychological mystery thriller series ‘Asur' alongside Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dogra which premiered on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.

He will be seen in an upcoming untitled comedy film with Sanjay Dutt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor