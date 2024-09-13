Arshad Warsi gives 150-year-old Portuguese home a makeover

Mumbai, Sep 13 Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti have restored a 150-year-old Portuguese home in Goa.

Arshad on Friday afternoon took to Instagram, where he showcased the renovation of the home, which is christened Casa Zen. The official page of the home shared a string of pictures of people, who are helping in revamping the house.

The first picture shared was of the carpenter and the caption read: “My carpenter Hari, who brought to life any crazy design I had in mind.”

The post then had the potter’s picture, images of cleaning the home, polishing and then had a glimpse of a potter, who made 40 pots of different sizes and colours.

One had a video of Arshad’s wife Maria Goretti adding a colour to a heart shaped design made on wood.

The bio of the house read: “Casa Zen is a 150 year old Portugese home, that has been lovingly restored by Arshad Warsi & Maria Goretti, when you walk in, it feels like a warm hug.”

Arshad made his acting debut as an assistant director to Mahesh Bhatt in “Kaash” in 1987 and also choreographed a song in “Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja” in 1993.

He made his acting debut with “Tere Mere Sapne” in 1996. After which, he will be seen in “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S”, “Lage Raho Munna Bhai”, “Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet”, “Hulchul”, “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?” “Salaam Namaste”, “Golmaal” franchise, “Dhamaal”, “Krazzy 4”, “F.A.L.TU.” “Kabul Express”, “Dedh Ishqiya” and “Guddu Rangeela”.

He has hosted the dance show “Razzmatazz” in 2001, “Sabse Favourite Kaun” in 2004 and the first season of the reality television show “Bigg Boss”.

