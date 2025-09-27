Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Actors Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar will be seen together in a new film titled 'Bhagwat'.

As per a press note, Bhagwat follows the story of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (played by Arshad Warsi), who is drawn into what appears to be a routine missing woman's case. However, the investigation soon spirals into a dark and disturbing web of deceit, secrets, and suspected trafficking. Amidst the unfolding chaos, a tender romance begins to take shape between Meera and Sameer (played by Jitendra Kumar), a professor.

On what audience can expect from the project, producer Harman Baweja, Baweja Studios, said, "Our endeavor at Baweja Studios has always been to back stories that are bold, relevant, and emotionally compelling. 'Bhagwat' is a perfect example of this commitment. It's not just a thrillerit's a journey into the shadows of human nature, where love, deception, and justice collide. The film explores the grey areas of morality while delivering a nail-biting cinematic experience."

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 said, "Bhagwat is a powerful reflection of this vision: a gripping thriller that's as emotionally layered as it is suspenseful. Arshad Warsi brings remarkable depth and nuance to his character, while Jitendra Kumar breaks new ground in a compelling avatar that is sure to surprise the viewers. This collaboration with the makers brings together cinematic scale, bold storytelling, and transformative performances.

Akshay Shere has directed the film, which will be released on ZEE5.

