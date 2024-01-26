Arshad Warsi: Manisha, Adrija's act reminded me of Aishwarya & Madhuri

Mumbai, Jan 26 Actor and judge of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', Arshad Warsi has lauded the performance of Manisha Rani and Adrija Sinha on the iconic Bollywood song 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja', and said that they reminded him of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit from 'Dola Re Dola'.

In the 'Maha Sangam Mai Maha Sangram' episode of the celebrity dance reality show, the contestants were challenged to perform in jodis.

The twist is that these celebrity jodis performed without their choreographers, and each contestant was scored separately for the act, based on individual merit.

Judge Farah Khan brought together the dynamic duo, Manisha and Adrija, and they delivered a fusion act to the song 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja'. The song is from the 1982 movie 'Disco Dancer', starring Mithun Chakraborty.

Both Manisha and Adrija have left everyone stunned with their never-seen-before avatars and exceptional fusion dance skills.

Talking about the performance, Arshad said: "Very nicely choreographed act. The mood of the song and your movements were excellent. You all know I have a soft spot for this little girl, Adrija, because right from the start, she has given such great performances that I find myself compelled every time."

"And now, here comes another one, Manisha, you dance really well. I mean, if someone tells me that you're not a dancer, I won't believe it. You danced like a professional dancer," said the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' fame actor.

He further added: "You both reminded me of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit from ‘Dola Re Dola’, both were fab dancers but still there was a difference. In this act too, you both were good and had your own style."

The song 'Dola Re Dola', sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal, and KK is from the 2002 period romantic drama 'Devdas', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai.

Impressed by the act, Farah said: "We know that Adrija is the pride of our show, and everyone is afraid of her, but when the shadow play was happening, I swear I couldn't make out who Adrija was and who Manisha was. Manisha, you were that good."

"The song was really unexpected, and performing on 'Jimmy Jimmy,' adding semi-classical elements, and then incorporating all those Mithun Da touches in between was amazing. Manisha, it was amazing how well you coordinated with Adrija. The solo pieces were so good; it's hard to say who was better or if anyone lacked in comparison. Adrija, thank you for trying something new," she added.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.

